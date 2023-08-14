With regional play over, the teams participating in the Little League World Series are set. Now we look forward to bracket play, where 20 teams will face off to be crowned the Little League Baseball World Series champions.

With tournament games right around the corner, below is all of the information you need to follow along with the Little League World Series.

Dates

The Little League World Series will start on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Games will be played until Aug. 27, with the championship game being played on that date between the United States champion and the International champion.

Format

There are 10 United States regions and 10 international regions. The winner from each region has already been decided, giving us 20 teams squaring off in the Little League World Series tournament. The 10 United States teams will play a double elimination tournament against each other until the top two teams meet in the United States championship game, which is single elimination. The 10 International teams do the same, playing each other in a double-elimination tournament that concludes with a single elimination championship game. Both a United States champion and an International champion are crowned, but the two teams then face off in the Little League World Series Final to determine the ultimate winner.

All in all, there will be 38 games played. The full bracket can be seen here.

Teams

With regional play done, the tournament field is finalized. Here are the winners from each region that will be playing in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

United States teams

Great Lakes Region winner: New Albany LL – Ohio

Mid-Atlantic Region winner: Media LL – Pennsylvania

Mountain Region winner: Henderson LL – Nevada

Northwest Region winner: Northeast Seattle LL – Washington

Southwest Region winner: Needville LL – Texas

Metro Region winner: Smithfield LL – Rhode Island

Midwest Region winner: Fargo LL – North Dakota

New England Region winner: Gray New Gloucester LL – Maine

Southeast Region winner: Nolensville LL – Tennessee

West Region winner: El Segundo LL – California

International Teams

Asia-Pacific Region winner: Kuei-Shan LL – Chinese Taipei

Canada Region winner: North Regina LL – Saskatchewan

Cuba Region winner: Bayamo LL – Cuba

Japan Region winner: Musashi Fuchu LL – Japan

Mexico Region winner: Municipal de Tijuana LL – Baja California

Australia Region winner: Hills LL – New South Wales

Caribbean Region winner: Pabao LL – Curacao

Europe-Africa Region winner: South Czech Republic LL – Czech Republic

Latin America Region winner: San Francisco LL – Venezuela

Panama Region winner: Club Activo 2030 LL – Panama

How to watch?

All Little League World Series games will be broadcast live on either ESPN, ESPN2, or ABC. Games can be streamed on Fubo and ESPN+.

