With regional play over, the teams participating in the Little League World Series are set. Now we look forward to bracket play, where 20 teams will face off to be crowned the Little League Baseball World Series champions.
With tournament games right around the corner, below is all of the information you need to follow along with the Little League World Series.
Dates
The Little League World Series will start on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Games will be played until Aug. 27, with the championship game being played on that date between the United States champion and the International champion.
Format
There are 10 United States regions and 10 international regions. The winner from each region has already been decided, giving us 20 teams squaring off in the Little League World Series tournament. The 10 United States teams will play a double elimination tournament against each other until the top two teams meet in the United States championship game, which is single elimination. The 10 International teams do the same, playing each other in a double-elimination tournament that concludes with a single elimination championship game. Both a United States champion and an International champion are crowned, but the two teams then face off in the Little League World Series Final to determine the ultimate winner.
All in all, there will be 38 games played. The full bracket can be seen here.
Teams
With regional play done, the tournament field is finalized. Here are the winners from each region that will be playing in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
United States teams
Great Lakes Region winner: New Albany LL – Ohio
Mid-Atlantic Region winner: Media LL – Pennsylvania
Mountain Region winner: Henderson LL – Nevada
Northwest Region winner: Northeast Seattle LL – Washington
Southwest Region winner: Needville LL – Texas
Metro Region winner: Smithfield LL – Rhode Island
Midwest Region winner: Fargo LL – North Dakota
New England Region winner: Gray New Gloucester LL – Maine
Southeast Region winner: Nolensville LL – Tennessee
West Region winner: El Segundo LL – California
International Teams
Asia-Pacific Region winner: Kuei-Shan LL – Chinese Taipei
Canada Region winner: North Regina LL – Saskatchewan
Cuba Region winner: Bayamo LL – Cuba
Japan Region winner: Musashi Fuchu LL – Japan
Mexico Region winner: Municipal de Tijuana LL – Baja California
Australia Region winner: Hills LL – New South Wales
Caribbean Region winner: Pabao LL – Curacao
Europe-Africa Region winner: South Czech Republic LL – Czech Republic
Latin America Region winner: San Francisco LL – Venezuela
Panama Region winner: Club Activo 2030 LL – Panama
How to watch?
All Little League World Series games will be broadcast live on either ESPN, ESPN2, or ABC. Games can be streamed on Fubo and ESPN+.
*Watch LLWS games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*