Graeme McDowell became the first LIV Golf member to receive a suspension for violating the league's anti-doping policy after testing positive for a banned substance. In his statement, the 2010 U.S. Open champion appeared to take a dig at the PGA Tour.

Here's what happened with Graeme McDowell.

Graeme McDowell's suspension, explained

McDowell tested positive for levomethamphetamine, a nasal decongestant, LIV Golf announced on Sunday. The Northern Irishman will be suspended for one tournament and fined $125,000.

“Ahead of LIV Nashville, I was struggling with severe congestion that was affecting my sleep,” McDowell began in a statement posted on social media. “In an effort to manage it, I used a generic Vicks nasal decongestant without realizing it might be on the banned list.”

LIV Nashville was almost two months ago, June 21-23. McDowell tied for 42nd of 54 players. His Smash GC team — comprised of captain Brooks Koepka, Talor Gooch, and Jason Kokrak, finished second to last. McDowell finished T42 (LIV Andalucia) and T29 (LIV United Kingdom) in the two events since.

McDowell sits 23rd in the LIV Golf points standings thanks to three top-10 finishes. He'll miss LIV Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia (a replacement has yet to be announced). Smash GC, currently seventh in the standings, will be DQ'd.

McDowell is not filing an appeal. In fact, he was borderline complimentary of the league's enforcement of its policy, while seemingly taking a swipe at the PGA Tour.

“As a professional golfer, I understand the importance of checking all medications and the option to apply for a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE). Unfortunately, I did not take the time to do this due to the over-the-counter nature of this medicine, and deeply regret the oversight. I fully accept the sanctions imposed by LIV.

“LIV's Anti-Doping policy is designed to be thorough and transparent. Unlike some other tours, LIV enforces these rules rigorously, which made this situation particularly challenging for me. However, I respect the need for these rules and penalties – they are essential for maintaining the integrity of the sport.”

McDowell said he'll be in the field for the final individual competition of the season, LIV Chicago, in Bolingbrook, Illinois on Sept. 13-15. Dallas will host the Team Championship the following week.

“I'm proud of my 22-year career and the way I've conducted myself throughout it,” McDowell's statement concluded. “Now, I'm focused on moving forward and getting back on the golf course. I look forward to seeing everyone at LIV Chicago!”

McDowell, 45, has amassed four PGA Tour wins — including a major at Pebble Beach — 11 European Tour wins, and appeared on four Ryder Cup squads. He reached a career-high of No. 4 in the Official World Golf Ranking in 2011.

Since jumping to LIV, McDowell has placed 39th (2022) and 42nd (2023) in the individual points standings.