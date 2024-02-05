Joaquin Niemann said he hopes his win at Mayakoba will help him get into majors in 2024.

Seconds after securing a win at Mayakoba — on a fourth-playoff hole against his childhood hero Sergio Garcia, shrouded in near-darkness — Joaquin Niemann expressed hope that LIV Golf players will see the light of major championship golf in 2024.

“But I'm not in the majors,” Niemann said as soon as a microphone was placed in front of his face by the 18th green.

Niemann (-12) and Garcia played hole No. 18 four times over. With darkness fast approaching, LIV officials deemed play to resume on Monday morning after the third attempt, but Garcia and Niemann opted for one more go-round. Garcia pulled his approach into the rough, while Niemann landed his second shot within striking distance, then nailed the birdie putt to earn his first win since joining LIV in 2022.

The $4 million in prize money was well-deserved. The Chilean — previously a rising star on the PGA Tour — carded a course record 59 on Saturday, becoming the second LIV player to shoot under 60. (He seemed to escape the food poisoning, as well).

“Freaking awesome,” Niemann said about the results. “I've been seeing this the last couple of weeks, working. … It's freaking awesome.

Niemann, a two-time PGA tour winner, wants his hard work to be tested at The Masters, The U.S. Open, and/or the PGA Championship (he's eligible for The Open, thanks to his 2023 Australian Open win).

Each major is operated by a different body. At the moment, LIV members are not wholly banned from golf's marquee events, but the Official World Golf Ranking's continued unwillingness to recognize the start-up league has placed hurdles in front of players who haven't earned individual exemptions.

“I hope so,” replied Niemann, currently ranked No. 66 by OWGR, when asked if his Mayakoba performance should garner the attention of relevant bodies. “I'm just ready. I want to win majors, but I gotta get in first.”

For now, Niemann (and his Torque GC team) will turn their attention to LIV's splash event in Las Vegas during Super Bowl weekend.