What is going on...

Well, this is rather surprising. Ahead of the opening round of LIV Golf Mayakoba, some disturbing reports came out about the players. According to multiple sources, a significant chunk of players were battling some sort of food poisoning. That's rough, man. (post from James Corrigan).

“Apparently more then half of the LIV field has gone down with food poisoning. Today's first round in the Mexico opener could be postponed. Sounds nasty #golfbutbrowner”

Flushing It reported that around 20 people (players and caddies alike) suffered this form of food poisoning. Initially, there were reports that the opening day could get cancelled. However, a later report from Bob Harig announced that the show will indeed go on.

Flushing It: “Getting word that LIV Golf’s opening event at Mayakoba might be postponed today due to a serious bout of food poisoning. This is unconfirmed by officials, but there’s at least 20 players and caddies who have been sick yesterday and overnight. Hopefully it’s nothing too serious.”

Bob Harig: “Several LIV Golf players, caddies, managers reported being ill yesterday and today in advance of the first round at Mayakoba in Mexico. But LIV Golf is officially saying that there are no withdrawals at this time and no plans to delay or postpone the start of the tournament.”

The Mayakoba tournament is the first event of LIV Golf's third season. Headlined by players such as Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and third-ranked golfer Jon Rahm, the circuit is one of the largest events outside of the PGA circuit. There was a lot of controversy during the start of the circuit, but it's attracted more and more golfers over the years.