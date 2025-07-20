Scottie Scheffler has won the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush. After picking off the PGA Championship at Valhalla in May, Scheffler is now one major short of the career Grand Slam. A mere formality after a dominant Saturday, the World's No. 1 player waltzed to victory with a Sunday 68.

Scheffler never left the top five of the tournament, firing a three-under, 68 on Thursday. He followed that up with a birdie barrage on Friday, shooting 64 with a blistering hot putter. Scheffler never let go of the lead after that, opening up a four-shot lead on Saturday and slamming the door on Sunday, beating Harris English by four.

The Open Championship had not always been the kindest to Scheffler before this week at Royal Portrush. He finished T-7 in 2024 and T-8 in 2021, with finishes in the 20s between the two. But he never waivered in 2025, even with Rory McIlroy's hometown crowd and some solid Sunday charges.

This was the tenth consecutive time Scheffler has closed out a 54-hole lead, an incredible streak. This stat from Justin Ray of TwentyFirst Group shows why. “Scottie Scheffler has a final round scoring average of 68.8 when holding the 54-hole lead or co-lead on Tour. It's the best scoring average of any player in that situation over the last 30 years (min. 10 rounds).”

Scottie Scheffler sits on the doorstep of history

Scheffler looked like he was going to charge to a double-digit win, but a double-bogey on the eighth stopped that momentum. Still, his dominance is reaching levels only a select few have. “If Scottie Scheffler wins by 3 or more, he will be the first player to win his first four professional majors (as they are now defined), each by at least 3 shots, since John Henry Taylor. Taylor was born in 1871,” Ray posted.

The 2024 season for Scottie Scheffler was historic, and his injury halted the beginning of 2025. But once that healed, he ripped off two of the four majors, getting on the doorstep of the career Grand Slam. When Rory McIlroy won The Masters, he won his fifth major and the career Grand Slam. Scottie Scheffler has four and could become the seventh Grand Slam winner at the U.S. Open next year. Sunday of the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills will be Scheffler's 30th birthday.

Sunday at the 2025 Open Championship was exactly 1,197 days after Sunday at the 2022 Masters. Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler took the exact same amount of time between their first and fourth majors.

From an existential press conference to a dominant win, Scheffler was the story all week. Scottie Scheffler is the 153rd Champion Golfer of the Year.