The 2023 Open Championship will take place at the end of July, and the field is beginning to take form. However, for the first time in 28 years, it won't include Lee Westwood, per Adam Woodard of Golfweek. There are a couple of other notable decisions, including one by Sergio Garcia.

‘Sergio Garcia has entered final qualifying, while Lee Westwood will miss his first British Open in 28 years. Westwood was also recently denied entrance to the Senior Open due to unpaid DP World Tour fines related to his move to the Saudi Arabia-backed circuit. Ian Poulter has also elected not to enter final qualifying.'

The last time Lee Westwood missed The Open was in 1995, so this is certainly a surprising turn of events. However, he has been in the headlines recently, and LIV star will now be out of this event, which is from July 20-23.

Perhaps the most surprising part is that Westwood decided not to take part in the final qualifying stage, as did fellow LIV golfer Ian Poulter. After the LIV-PGA Tour merger, many golfers have expressed frustrations, and Westwood's decision to forego a chance to make The Open is certainly going to raise some eyebrows. PGA Championship breakout star Michael Block also is trying to qualify for the event, so there are still some names left to be added to the pool.

Although Westwood has never won The Open, he has posted six finishes in the top 10 and was the runner-up for the event in 2010, so he has certainly found success at the event. But, for the first time in nearly 30 years, Lee Westwood won't be taking part in The Open Championship.