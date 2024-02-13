This update on when fans can expect to see a live-action Miles Morales film is amazing

Fans of Miles Morales' Spider-Man may soon witness the beloved character's transition from animation to live-action, as hinted by Spider-Man franchise producer Amy Pascal during the Oscars' luncheon for the 2024 Academy Awards nominees, CBR reports.

How far along in development is the live-action Miles Morales movie? The “Spiderverse” team weighs in. | Oscars Luncheon pic.twitter.com/wM3U2Z7LBY — Variety (@Variety) February 12, 2024

Pascal's remarks sparked excitement when she hinted at the potential for Miles Morales' live-action debut, stating, “Someday… Not until we make two more movies.” Her comments suggested that the live-action adaptation might not be far off, pending the completion of two upcoming projects.

Christopher Miller, co-producer and co-writer for the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse series, provided further clarification, indicating that Pascal's reference to “two more movies” likely includes the next installment in the animated Spider-Verse trilogy, titled “Beyond the Spider-Verse,” and the live-action Tom Holland Spider-Man film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The delay of “Beyond the Spider-Verse” following concerns about workplace issues during the production of “Across the Spider-Verse” has kept fans eagerly awaiting updates on the animated trilogy's conclusion. Meanwhile, speculation surrounding Spider-Man 4 in the MCU suggests the potential return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, alongside rumored appearances by Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin and Paul Rudd's Ant-Man.

Actor Donald Glover debunked rumors of his involvement as Miles Morales but expressed interest in participating in the project despite feeling “too old” for the role. In contrast, Jake Johnson expressed enthusiasm about reprising his role as Peter B. Parker.

While Glover may not be in contention, several actors, including Caleb McLaughlin, Miles Brown, and Shameik Moore, who voices Miles Morales in the animated series, remain viable candidates for the live-action portrayal.

As fans await further developments, they can enjoy Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Netflix while anticipating the release of Madame Web, the latest live-action spinoff in the Sony Spider-Man universe, scheduled for February 14th.