The forthcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will be the best of the bunch, star Shameik Moore recently claimed.

Speaking to Variety at the premiere of another Sony Spider-Man film, Madame Web, Moore discussed his threequel.

“What I can tell you about Beyond the Spider-Verse is that it's gonna be better than Into and Across the Spider-Verse and that I will be in it,” he teased. “The second movie is kinda taking us to the third movie.”

Shameik Moore voices Miles Morales/Spider-Man in the Spider-Verse movies. He is also known for his roles in Dope, The Pretenders, Samaritan, Incredible Crew, The Get Down, and Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

Into the Spider-Verse was a huge hit for Sony, making over $380 million at the box office. The film also won Best Animated Feature at the 2019 Oscars. Its sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, was released in 2023 and was an even bigger hit. It made nearly $700 million worldwide at the box office and similarly is up for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars.

Beyond the Spider-Verse will be the final installment in this animated Spider-Man trilogy. There are endless possibilities for more entries in the series whether they are spin-offs or more stories within the main series.

Sony has other Spider-Man adjacent projects in the works. Their live-action universe, which consists of the Venom series and Morbius, is getting set to release Madame Web. The film features Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Adam Scott, and more. Later this year, they will also release Kraven the Hunter and Venom 3.