The forthcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will be the best of the bunch, star Shameik Moore recently claimed.

The best of the bunch

Speaking to Variety at the premiere of another Sony Spider-Man film, Madame Web, Moore discussed his threequel.

“What I can tell you about Beyond the Spider-Verse is that it's gonna be better than Into and Across the Spider-Verse and that I will be in it,” he teased. “The second movie is kinda taking us to the third movie.”

Shameik Moore voices Miles Morales/Spider-Man in the Spider-Verse movies. He is also known for his roles in Dope, The Pretenders, Samaritan, Incredible Crew, The Get Down, and Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

RECOMMENDED
Madame Web poster with thumbs down emojis.
Madame Web first reactions slam 'embarrassing' Spider-Man film

Andrew Korpan ·

Spider-Man from MCU next to Madame Web poster.
Madame Web producer makes bold Spider-Man canon admission

Andrew Korpan ·

MCU Captain America: Brave New World logo with Mark Ruffalo and Hulk and question marks.
MCU star Mark Ruffalo's Hulk return takes confusing turns

Andrew Korpan ·

Into the Spider-Verse was a huge hit for Sony, making over $380 million at the box office. The film also won Best Animated Feature at the 2019 Oscars. Its sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, was released in 2023 and was an even bigger hit. It made nearly $700 million worldwide at the box office and similarly is up for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars.

Beyond the Spider-Verse will be the final installment in this animated Spider-Man trilogy. There are endless possibilities for more entries in the series whether they are spin-offs or more stories within the main series.

Sony has other Spider-Man adjacent projects in the works. Their live-action universe, which consists of the Venom series and Morbius, is getting set to release Madame Web. The film features Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Adam Scott, and more. Later this year, they will also release Kraven the Hunter and Venom 3.