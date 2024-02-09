Entertainment insiders believe Disney will delay the release of live-action Moana to pave the way for the sequel, Moana 2.

Disney's plans for the live-action adaptation of Moana may undergo a shift. Following the recent announcement of the sequel, Moana 2. The anticipated sequel, slated for release later this year, has prompted speculation about the timing of the live-action film. Initially scheduled for June 2025.

The revelation of Moana 2 as a theatrical release rather than a Disney+ series has brought attention to the studio's strategy. The live-action remake had been in the works prior to the sequel's announcement. As of now, Disney has yet to officially address any adjustments to the release schedule.

Directed by Thomas Kail and produced by Dwayne Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions and Beau Flynn's Flynn Picture Co., the live-action adaptation promises to bring the enchanting story of Moana and Maui to the big screen. Johnson expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to honor his Polynesian heritage through the film.

“This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people's grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me.”

Although, Auli'i Cravalho, the voice behind Moana in the animated film, will not reprise her role.

According to insights from reporters, it's highly likely that the live-action Moana will be rescheduled to accommodate the animated sequel. However, Disney has not initiated discussions regarding the shifting of release dates at this time.