The Mean Girls star spoke about it was personally important for her to see the role of Moana go to a new actor.

While Dwayne Johnson is set to return as Maui for the live-action adaptation of Moana, Auli’i Cravalho will not be returning to reprise the titular role that turned her into a breakout star. She has since provided additional insight into why she is not returning and why she felt it was important to hand the role off to someone else.

Cravalho sat down with The Wrap to speak about her role in the new Mean Girls musical when the conversation shifted to the Moana live-action adaptation and the decision to recast the titular character. She explained that stepping aside can open the door for more Pacific Islanders to make their way into Hollywood and the importance that means to her.

“It feels really important to me to pass the baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent, and I say that with my whole chest,” Cravalho said. “I have been invited, and I exist in these beautiful AAPI spaces, Asian American Pacific Islander, and I am one of the few Pacific Islanders. And I’ll say it again, I am one of the few Pacific Islanders. And our stories are so important to be told.”

She added that one of her goals is to also increase representation behind the camera.

“When I talk about representation, I want to see the same thing happening in writers rooms,” Cravalho said “I want to see the same thing happening with directors. And Taika Waititi talks about this as well, I wanna see showrunners who are also of indigenous descent telling their own stories.”

“And if it has to start with me — I’m 23, but if it starts with me, so be it. I want that door to swing wide open, and I cannot wait to meet the next Moana.”

The live-action adaptation of Moana was originally announced in April 2023, with Dwayne Johnson returning as Maui and serve as a producer through his company Seven Bucks Production. While Cravalho wouldn't be returning as Moana, it was confirmed she would serve as an executive producer on it and she has hinted she wants to play an active role in its production.

Moana is scheduled to release in theaters on June 27, 2025.