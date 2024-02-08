Moana 2 will be releasing this year but some changes in productions may hinder it from beating the first film.

Disney announces that Moana 2, a sequel to the first film, is hitting theaters later this year.

The announcement came Wednesday evening, accompanied by a one-minute teaser. And it's showing Moana blowing into a conch and a first-look photo revealing her further adventures at sea. Disney CEO Bob Iger shared that Moana 2 was initially going to be a TV series. But the sequel impressed the team so much that it was reimagined as a full-length film deserving of a theatrical release.

Moana, released in 2016, was a massive hit for Disney, winning Best Animated Feature at the Oscars and earning a nomination for Best Original Song. The film continues to be popular on Disney+, becoming the most-streamed movie of 2023, even six years after its release.

However, with major changes within the film's production, it may come off underwhelming compared to the first one.

First Moana's success

Unlike the previous animated films of Disney, Moana is a different story. The original film was a massive success, raking in $682.6 million worldwide and earning critical acclaim. It was even one of the most-watched movies of 2023. With such a strong fan base, it's no wonder Disney decided to give Moana 2 the big-screen treatment.

But it's worth mentioning that Disney has had its fair share of ups and downs lately. Some of its movies, like The Marvels, Haunted Mansion, and Wish, didn't quite hit the mark with audiences. The COVID-19 pandemic also forced Pixar movies like Soul, Turning Red, and Luca to premiere directly on Disney Plus. Missing out on potential box office earnings.

Now, on the grounds of these recent situations with Disney films, the Moana sequel could end up in three ways. First, it could live up to the first film. Second, it could flop at the box office. Or worse, it could be a miss among audiences.

Changes from the first film

The consistency of Disney's hits whether in charts or critical acclaim lies in its internal production team. However, there is news that Lin-Manuel Miranda is not returning for the sequel. Miranda served as the best part of the first film with his songs. Moana's songs became so popular that even those who didn't watch the film were familiar with them.

Now, for the sequel, the musical reins have been passed to Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, along with Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina from the original film. There's optimism that this new musical team will bring fresh and deserving songs to the sequel. Raising hopes for a soundtrack that does justice to the film's storyline.

Auli'l Cravalo won't be starring in the film too, although she will be an executive producer.

Dwayne Johnson, who voiced Maui in the first film, is back for round two. Perhaps, the only exciting part about the sequel.

When it comes to the nature of the upcoming film, it will remain a musical. Iger calls Moana 2 an “epic animated musical” that takes viewers on a new voyage with Moana, Maui, and a fresh crew of adventurers.

However, fans will have to wait and see if it will be better than the first one.