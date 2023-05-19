Liverpool F.C. boss Jurgen Klopp already has plenty on his plate with the Premier League season nearly finished and his team in danger of failing to qualify for the Champions League. He still made time to address his two-game ban for comments he made about a referee, inquiring further about the £75,000 fine he also has to pay.

“I expected a punishment. It is okay; I would like to know where the money goes,” Klopp said, via ESPN. “If it is a good cause, I’m happy to pay it; if the FA {Football Association} keeps it, we’ll have to talk again.”

The native of Germany accused referee Paul Tierney of having bias against Liverpool following the club’s heart-stopping victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the end of April. While Klopp accepts his punishment, he clearly does not have the most trust in the FA. He is not alone, as the English football governing body has been mired in its share of controversy and scandal in the past. The distinguished manager has no interest in helping the rich get richer.

Liverpool (65 points) trails fourth-place Manchester United by one point but has played an additional match. These final two games are obviously must-win, with Saturday’s clash against Aston Villa (57 points) the final one in Anfield this season. A fifth-place finish would be terribly unsettling for one of football’s most prestigious clubs, and their diehard supporters.

Klopp does not expect to be hindered, though, even with the ban.

“I can watch the game from a better position and I will be in contact with my coaches.”

The match commences at 10 a.m. ET.