Liverpool heads into this weekend in serious need of three points in their pursuit of Champions League football, but they won’t have Jurgen Klopp on the touchline.
Per the Mirror UK, The Reds boss has been suspended for one game and potentially another at some point after his comments to the media last month following a thrilling victory over Tottenham where the German didn’t show any remorse about celebrating in front of a fourth official when Diogo Jota scored a stoppage-time winner.
Klopp also publicly voiced that Paul Tierney always has an issue with Liverpool, which undoubtedly played a part in the ban. Tierney handed him a yellow card during that fixture, too because of Klopp’s complaints about a no-call on Mo Salah. If he does further breach the rules, Klopp may be forced to miss one more match before the conclusion of next season. The Merseysiders gaffer also needs to pay £75,000 in fines to the FA.
Liverpool will clash with Aston Villa on Saturday and currently sit just a point back of both Manchester United and Newcastle in the UCL race. However, the aforementioned sides do have a game each in hand.
There is no question that the officiating in the Premier League is very iffy nowadays and Jurgen Klopp knows it. But, celebrating in front of a referee is never going to fly.
Hopefully, the Reds can pull through at Anfield without their manager. With just two games left in the campaign, time is running out to secure a top-four spot.