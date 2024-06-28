Liverpool fans have reason to be optimistic as the club is “90 percent sure” that Mohamed Salah will be available for their pre-season activities. The Egyptian superstar, who is adored by millions in his home country, was wanted by Egypt for their squad in the Paris-bound Olympic Games. However, Liverpool prevented Salah from participating in the 2020 Games in Tokyo and are under no obligation to release him for the Olympics, as it is not a FIFA-mandated event.

Reports from the Liverpool Echo suggest that the Reds are confident of retaining Salah for the pre-season, and there is growing acceptance within the Egyptian camp that their talisman will not be heading to France. Instead, Salah is expected to be an integral part of Liverpool's preparations under their new manager, Arne Slot, who is gearing up for his first season following Jurgen Klopp's tenure.

Mohamed Salah's role in Liverpool's pre-season plans

As Liverpool prepares for life after Klopp, Salah's presence is seen as crucial. The club is planning a pre-season trip to the United States, where they will face Real Betis, Arsenal, and Manchester United. Salah's participation in these matches is highly anticipated, as his experience and skill will be vital for the team as they adjust to new management.

In addition to the U.S. tour, Salah could also feature in a friendly match against Sevilla at Anfield. This match is expected to serve as a final warm-up before the new Premier League season kicks off on August 11, with Liverpool facing newly-promoted Ipswich Town. The summer transfer window will remain open until September 2, but Liverpool appears to be fending off interest from Saudi Arabia for their star forward, who has scored an impressive 211 goals in 349 appearances for the club.

Salah's potential involvement in the pre-season is not just about maintaining his fitness but also about integrating new strategies and tactics under Slot's guidance. The Egyptian's leadership on and off the pitch will be essential as Liverpool aims to make a strong start to the season and compete for titles.

Liverpool's decision to keep Salah away from the Olympic Games underscores their commitment to having their best players available for key moments. While the Olympics would have been a significant opportunity for Salah, the club's priority is to ensure he is ready for the challenges of the Premier League and other competitions.

The upcoming pre-season is seen as a crucial period for Liverpool, especially with the transition to a new managerial era. Salah's presence will not only boost the team's morale but also help in maintaining the high standards set during Klopp's time. Fans are eagerly awaiting the new season, hopeful that with Salah leading the charge, Liverpool can achieve great success.

Arne Slot, known for his tactical acumen, will be keen to utilize Salah's abilities to implement his vision for the team. The pre-season games will provide a platform for Slot to experiment with formations and strategies, ensuring that Liverpool is well-prepared for the competitive season ahead.

Moreover, having Salah in the squad during the pre-season will also be beneficial for new signings and younger players. They will have the opportunity to train alongside one of the best forwards in the world, learning from his experience and work ethic. This integration is vital for creating a cohesive unit ready to tackle the challenges of the new season.

Liverpool's efforts to retain Salah for the pre-season highlight the importance of the Egyptian superstar to the club's future plans. With key matches lined up in the U.S. and at Anfield, Salah's involvement will be pivotal as Liverpool looks to start the new season on a high note and continue their pursuit of silverware. The anticipation surrounding Salah's role in the pre-season reflects the high hopes and expectations for Liverpool as they embark on this new chapter.