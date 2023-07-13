Liverpool midfielders Jordan Henderson, Thiago, and Fabinho have emerged as targets for Saudi Pro League clubs, according to sources at ESPN. The Saudi clubs have been actively pursuing high-profile players in recent months, and now they have set their sights on the Liverpool trio.

While Al Ittihad has expressed interest in signing Brazilian midfielder Fabinho, no formal offers have been made by the Saudi clubs to Liverpool for any of the players. However, sources reveal that Al Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard, a former Liverpool captain, is particularly keen on bringing Jordan Henderson to his new club.

If the moves were to materialize, Henderson, Thiago, and Fabinho would join their former teammate Roberto Firmino in the Saudi Pro League. Firmino recently signed a three-year deal with Al Ahli after departing from Liverpool.

Henderson still has two years remaining on his contract with Liverpool, while Fabinho's deal extends until 2026. Thiago, on the other hand, will become a free agent at the end of the upcoming season.

The potential transfers could be influenced by Liverpool's recent signings of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, which could limit the playing time for Henderson and Thiago. Additionally, Trent Alexander-Arnold's success in midfield during the latter stages of the previous campaign may also impact their opportunities.

Liverpool is set to kick off their preseason campaign with a match against Karlsruher in Germany on Saturday. As the transfer window progresses, the club will be keeping a close eye on the developments surrounding Henderson, Thiago, and Fabinho, and their potential moves to the Saudi Pro League.