It has been a sorry tale for Thiago Alcantara at Liverpool. The Spaniard joined the Reds after winning the treble with Bayern Munich in 2020. However, injuries and inconsistency have hampered his playing time at Anfield. Now, Liverpool have a decision to make regarding the future of Thiago at the club.

According to the report from the Times, the Reds will be happy to let the former Barcelona man leave the club this summer if they get a suitable offer for him. The Spaniard is among many players that has attracted interest from Saudia Arabia this summer. Apart from the Middle East, Liverpool are yet to receive offers from European clubs for Thiago.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be happy to keep Thiago, who has 12 months left on his deal. However, the club is willing to listen to offers regarding him. The Spaniard has already rejected one concrete offer from Saudia Arabia as he wants to play in Europe. However, his mind could change with the players going to the Middle East this summer.

The Saudi Pro League has already confirmed the appointments of Liverpool legends Steven Gerrard and Robbie Fowler in the management positions. Moreover, Roberto Firmino has secured his move to Al-Ahli after leaving the Reds at the end of last season. To see former mates and club legends in Saudia Arabia could change his mind.

Moreover, the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai will only mean curtains on his first-team action at Anfield. Both of those midfielders take the advanced roles, which is also the position of Thiago.