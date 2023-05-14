Liverpool are hoping to secure a double transfer swoop of Alexis Mac Allister and Mason Mount in the upcoming transfer window. The World Cup winner, Mac Allister, has enjoyed a fantastic season with Brighton & Hove Albion as they reached the FA Cup semi-finals and are looking to finish in the European spots.

According to the reports from the Mirror, the Reds are looking to hold off interest from Manchester United and Arsenal for the reported transfer of £70m for Mac Allister this summer. On the other hand, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is looking to reduce the wage bill, which could mean the sale of Mount for £50m in this window. However, the sale of the England International reportedly depends on the green light given by incoming Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The reported transfer of Mac Allister could also mean that James Milner would go the other way on a free transfer. The 37-year-old, who also came on a free transfer to Liverpool from Manchester City, spent eight years at Anfield and won every big trophy for the club.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp feels that he wants new faces in his midfield next season as the club is set to offload Milner, Naby Kieta and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the end of this season. The Merseyside club have an outside chance of securing Champions League football next season, but their overall campaign has been extremely disappointing.

The Reds again lost to their nemesis Real Madrid in the Champions League. Moreover, they failed to defend the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. However, they would hope to galvanize the squad to be in better conditions to compete on all cylinders.