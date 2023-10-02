Liverpool‘s forward Cody Gakpo is set for a period on the sidelines following an injury sustained during their 2-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, reported by GOAL. The Dutchman scored Liverpool's only goal with a brilliant finish but was subsequently substituted at halftime after appearing to injure his knee in a challenge with Tottenham's Destiny Udogie. Gakpo left the stadium with his leg in a brace, indicating the severity of the injury.

The talented forward has been an essential player for Liverpool, scoring twice in the league this season. His versatility in playing both upfront and in midfield has made him a valuable asset for manager Jurgen Klopp. Gakpo has made six appearances this season and, in addition to his scoring ability, his ability to deputize in various positions has made him a key figure in the team.

Liverpool, already reeling from their controversial defeat against Spurs, where they had a goal disallowed and two players sent off, will now face the challenge of coping without Gakpo. His absence will be felt keenly by Klopp, especially with crucial fixtures against Union SG in the Europa League and Brighton in the Premier League on the horizon.

Gakpo's injury adds to Liverpool's frustrations following the contentious decisions in the Spurs match. Liverpool has criticized the PGMOL's explanation of a ‘significant human error' that occurred in the VAR booth, further fueling their disappointment.

As Liverpool prepares for upcoming fixtures, the absence of Cody Gakpo will test the team's depth and resilience. Klopp will need to find suitable replacements to fill the void left by the injured forward as Liverpool aims to bounce back from their recent setbacks.