Liverpool is anxiously awaiting an injury update on Cody Gakpo following the forward's knock in the match against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening.

Gakpo, who scored the crucial equalizer for the Reds, suffered the injury due to a challenge by Tottenham's Destiny Udogie. He was subsequently substituted at half-time, and the extent of the injury remains uncertain.

During his post-match press conference, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp expressed his concern about the injury, emphasizing that it was the biggest problem of the game. Klopp revealed that Gakpo was seen wearing a brace and limping down the corridor after the match.

Klopp stated, “The biggest problem of the game, to be honest… before Cody Gakpo scored, we got a free-kick, and he got injured, and he is now with a brace limping down the corridor. That's my biggest problem, to be honest, in this moment. We lost two [to red cards] and maybe a third player – really bad, really bad. So, yes, that's something we have to deal with, obviously.”

When asked about the severity of Gakpo's injury, Klopp responded, “Possibly, I don't know. He wore a brace. He scored a goal, but afterward, after that shot, he felt it even more. It was from the foul before.”

The injury to Cody Gakpo adds to Liverpool's concerns as they assess the potential impact on their squad moving forward. Liverpool fans will await further updates on the extent of Gakpo's injury and hope for a swift recovery for the talented forward.