Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp faces a selection headache as star right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold returns to full training following a hamstring injury, reported by GOAL. The homegrown talent sustained the muscle complaint during Liverpool's 3-0 victory over Aston Villa on September 3, subsequently missing four games across various competitions. However, Alexander-Arnold's recovery has progressed well, putting him back in contention for the upcoming Premier League clash against Tottenham.

Klopp acknowledged Alexander-Arnold's return but remains cautious about rushing him back into action. In a recent update, Klopp stated, “Trent trained yesterday normally. Will train today normally. So then we have to make a decision. But he will be in the squad; I’m not a doctor, so I cannot make that decision, but it looks like he can be in the squad tomorrow and play.”

While Alexander-Arnold's return is a boost for Liverpool, the Reds have encountered setbacks in other areas. Young talent Stefan Bajcetic faced a minor calf issue during his rehabilitation from an adductor problem, prompting Klopp and the medical team to exercise caution in his recovery. Additionally, experienced midfielder Thiago Alcantara is gradually working his way back after undergoing hip surgery in April.

Despite these challenges, Liverpool maintains an impressive start to the 2023-24 season, remaining unbeaten in the Premier League with 16 points from six games. The Reds have also progressed to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup and initiated their Europa League campaign with a victory against LASK.

Klopp's decision regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold's involvement against Tottenham will be closely watched by Liverpool fans, as the dynamic right-back's return could bolster the team's defensive stability and attacking prowess in the upcoming fixture.