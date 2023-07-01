Liverpool are on the verge of completing their second transfer of this transfer window. The Reds secured the signature of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton but haven't settled for that.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have informed RB Leipzig that they will activate the release clause of their defender Dominik Szoboszlai, which brings the deal into the advanced stages. This situation developed shortly after the Reds allowed Fabio Carvalho to join the Bundesliga giants on a one-year loan move. Szoboszlai has been a surprise signing for Jurgen Klopp's men, as the links regarding his move only came to the floor three days ago.

Meetings were held with the Hungary captain's representatives, and personal terms don't seem to be an issue. The Liverpool hierarchy understand that Szoboszlai has a release clause of €70 million (£60.1m). As the talks are in advanced stages, the 22-year-old will likely be unveiled at Anfield very soon.

Where will Dominik Szoboszlai play at Liverpool?

With the addition of Mac Allister from Brighton, the pair will likely take the advanced position for Liverpool in midfield, with Fabinho sitting behind them. Klopp has always favored the 4-3-3 formation, which allows the two advanced midfielders to recover the ball in the opposition's final third. The Hungary captain has scored 20 goals and provided 22 assists in 91 games for RB Leipzig since joining in 2021.

He has been used in various attacking positions and occasionally relied on as a center-forward. Under Klopp, he will take the role the German manager gave Thiago Alcantara. Unfortunately, the Spaniard has had injury issues throughout his Liverpool career.