Brazilian midfielder Fabinho has been left out of the Liverpool squad for the pre-season tour. The Reds are believed to have received a £40m bid from Saudia Pro League club Al Ittihad for his services. There were serious question marks on him and Jordan Henderson about being part of the Liverpool training camp in Germany.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Henderson has been included in the pre-season tour, but Fabinho is left out of the 32-man squad. The Brazilian midfielder will stay at Anfield to sort out his future. This transfer saga is a massive development as the 29-year-old looks set to end his five-year tenure at Anfield. Al Ittihad manager Nuno Espirito Santo has previously worked with the Brazilian midfielder during their time at Rio Ave.

Al Ittihad signed the current Ballon d'Or holder, Karim Benzema, and N'Golo Kante this summer. The Middle East league continues to sign European players and has surprised everybody this summer. Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has also been linked with a move to Saudia Arabia this summer. However, his agent quickly put those transfer rumours to bed, saying he would not leave Anfield this summer.

Fabinho's game time will be a huge question mark after the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer. The Brazilian had a forgetful last season with the Merseyside club and was even left out for the likes of Henderson and James Milner in certain games. If he leaves Liverpool this summer, it will be hard to see the Reds going into the season without signing a defensive midfielder. They have already confirmed the departures of three midfielders this summer Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain.