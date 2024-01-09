Liverpool's attacking midfielder, Fabio Carvalho, is set to join Hull City on loan after a challenging stint in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig

In a bid to reignite his career, Liverpool‘s attacking midfielder, Fabio Carvalho, is set to join Hull City on loan after a challenging stint in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig, reported by GOAL.

Having earned 21 senior appearances with Liverpool, Carvalho's loan to Leipzig aimed to provide him with valuable experience. However, the Portuguese midfielder struggled to make a significant impact, making only one Bundesliga start and a lone 90-minute appearance in a Champions League clash against BSC Young Boys.

Now, the 21-year-old is ready to embark on a new chapter with Hull City in the Championship. Although several clubs expressed interest in securing Carvalho, the deal with Hull City is on the verge of completion, with owner Acun Ilicali expressing his enthusiasm.

“We agreed all terms with him. I'm very happy to say he's going to wear the Hull shirt. It's almost done. The announcement has to be done, that's all. The club will do it,” Ilicali revealed to Sky Sports News.

Carvalho's decision to join Hull City was influenced by their attractive style of play under coach Liam Rosenior. The promising midfielder seeks a place where he can enjoy football and further develop his talents. Ilicali emphasized the positive environment at Hull, describing it as a fantastic club with exceptional players and a remarkable coach.

At just 21 years old, Carvalho has represented both England and Portugal at various youth levels. While he most recently played for Portugal U21s, he remains uncapped at the senior level, providing him with the option to choose between the two nations.

As the loan move to Hull City awaits its official announcement, Carvalho aims to contribute to the team's success in the Championship. The Tigers are scheduled to face Norwich in their upcoming Championship fixture on Friday.