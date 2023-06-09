RB Leipzig are interested in landing Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho this summer. The Reds rejected the initial bid for the 20-year-old, which has allowed the Bundesliga giants to reconsider their bid.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, the Bundesliga giants are keen on further talks with the representatives of Carvalho this summer. However, Liverpool don't want to lose the player permanently. Hence, both parties are looking to reach a conclusion.

There are reports that Liverpool would either like a loan move or would sell with a buyback clause, which could be seen as a novelty for Leipzig. Carvalho has four years left on his deal with the Merseyside-based club. Hence, it would take a huge bid for the Reds to consider selling their talented midfielder.

Despite the injuries Liverpool have had this summer, Carvalho has still had a difficult time getting first-team minutes. The Portuguese midfielder came to Anfield from Fulham last summer but only has 13 Premier League appearances this season. Moreover, most of his appearances have come from the bench. With new players joining the club next season, the Portuguese is expected to get more minutes next season.

Liverpool have already planned a midfield revamp this summer. They have already bid farewell to James Milner, Alex Oxlader Chamberlain and Naby Keita. Manager Jurgen Klopp has emphasized the importance of a new midfield for Liverpool's resurgence next season. Although they are not playing in the Champions League next season, they would hope that they get the right profile to get back to winning ways.