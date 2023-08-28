Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has acknowledged the frustration of two-goal hero Darwin Nunez over his substitute role in their recent victory against Newcastle, reported by goal.com. Despite his frustration, Nunez's impactful performance as a substitute played a crucial role in Liverpool's thrilling 2-1 comeback win.

During the match against Newcastle, Liverpool found themselves in a challenging situation after falling behind to Anthony Gordon's goal and having to play with 10 men due to Virgil van Dijk's red card. Nunez, who started the game on the bench, entered the field as a substitute and went on to score an equalizer and a dramatic 93rd-minute winner.

In a post-match interview, Klopp openly acknowledged Nunez's disappointment with his substitute role. Klopp stated, “I understand the question, it's clear he's not happy. He will play, there's no doubt about that. We need everyone. We need to find a way of playing.” Klopp emphasized the importance of teamwork and the need to adapt to the evolving dynamics of a new team with key players.

Jurgen Klopp praised Nunez's contribution to the game, describing him as “super” and noting his fiery determination when he was introduced in the second half. Nunez's performance showcased his commitment and determination, which were vital in turning the match around for Liverpool.

While Darwin Nunez has faced challenges since his high-profile move from Benfica to Liverpool last summer, his impressive display and crucial goals against Newcastle have certainly provided him with an opportunity to make his mark. As Liverpool continues to navigate a demanding season, Nunez's enthusiasm and ability to seize key moments may earn him a starting role in future matches, including their upcoming clash against Aston Villa.