Liverpool‘s star player Mohamed Salah has become a prime target for ambitious Saudi Arabian team Al-Ittihad, as the Pro League outfit continues its big-spending spree in the transfer market, reported by goal.com. Following successful acquisitions like Fabinho, N’Golo Kante, and Karim Benzema, Al-Ittihad is now setting its sights on the Egyptian forward.

According to reports from Arriyadiyah, an initial approach from Al-Ittihad to Liverpool for Salah was turned down, but negotiations seem to be reopening as the Saudi club is prepared to offer more substantial financial terms. Salah, who had initially planned to stay at Liverpool for the 2023-24 season, is reportedly interested in hearing what Al-Ittihad has to offer.

Despite Salah being under contract with Liverpool until 2025, the allure of the Saudi club's ambitions and the upcoming 2023 FIFA Club World Cup in Jeddah have seemingly intrigued the 31-year-old. Further discussions are expected to take place between the parties involved.

Salah's six years at Liverpool have been marked by remarkable achievements, including scoring 187 goals in 307 appearances. He played a pivotal role in Liverpool's triumphs in various competitions, from the Premier League and Champions League to the Super Cup, Club World Cup, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and Community Shield.

As the transfer window progresses, the saga surrounding Mohamed Salah's potential move to Al-Ittihad is expected to gather more attention. While Liverpool remains a competitive force in European football, and Salah is a key player for the Reds right now, Al-Ittihad's significant financial backing and ambition could sway the decision in favor of a new adventure for the Egyptian superstar.