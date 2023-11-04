Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had massive praise for Darwin Nunez amid his impressive form for the club this season.

Liverpool has one of the most electric attacks in world football at the moment, led by Mo Salah. But, Uruguay international Darwin Nunez is also proving to be extremely important to this side in the final third, especially this season.

Despite making just four starts in nine appearances in Premier League action, Darwin has scored several important goals, including a second-half brace to propel a heroic comeback against Newcastle earlier in the campaign. In fact, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp truly believes the sky is the limit for the 24-year-old.

Via Fabrizio Romano:

“You just don’t know where he will end up. I’m afraid of the highs he could reach. The speed, the finishing skills, the desire he has… when he’s fit he is really fit so he can go and go again”, Klopp said about Darwin Nunez.

Darwin Nunez is shaping up to be the full package up front. He's quick, physical, skilled, and possesses clinical finishing abilities. That wasn't so much the case when he initially joined Liverpool in the summer of 2022, but he's clearly figuring out what it takes to be successful in England's top flight.

Nunez has four goals and three assists in league play while also netting twice and setting up another in the Europa League, where the Merseysiders are seen as a big favorite to win the competition.

The forward has now scored or assisted in five straight games across all competitions for the Reds and just bagged the winner in the Carabao Cup mid-week against Bournemouth, sending Liverpool into the quarterfinals.

As Klopp alluded to, Darwin is simply dripping with confidence right now after finding his footing. And by the looks of it, he'll be a vital piece for the German gaffer as they look to compete for titles this season, both domestically and in Europe.