Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has playfully acknowledged the looming return of Manchester City‘s midfield superstar, Kevin De Bruyne, suggesting that the entire country is feeling the impact of the Belgian's imminent comeback from injury, reported by GOAL. De Bruyne has been sidelined since injuring his hamstring in the early stages of City's Premier League opener against Burnley.

The injury was a recurrence of a previous setback that saw De Bruyne exit the field during the Champions League final against Inter Milan. Despite his absence, City managed to secure a historic treble with a 1-0 victory over Inter. After dedicated efforts to regain full match fitness, De Bruyne is now poised to make a decisive return for City in the second half of the season.

Following Liverpool's 4-2 victory over Newcastle that propelled them three points clear at the top of the Premier League, Klopp shared his thoughts on De Bruyne's impending return in a light-hearted manner. Speaking to Sky Sports, Klopp remarked, “The whole country is starting to shake” with De Bruyne's return on the horizon. However, Klopp remained grounded about Liverpool's title aspirations, acknowledging the unpredictable nature of the Premier League.

Liverpool's clinical performance against Newcastle has given them a five-point lead over reigning champions City, who still have a game in hand. Jurgen Klopp, while expressing satisfaction with Liverpool's aggressive approach, emphasized the need for continued focus and learning throughout the season.

As for Kevin De Bruyne, the Belgian midfielder intensively trained with his teammates in the Middle East during the Club World Cup, making a bench appearance in City's game against Sheffield United. His potential return to the pitch could occur in City's FA Cup third-round clash against Huddersfield on January 7. The anticipation surrounding De Bruyne's comeback adds another layer of intrigue to the Premier League title race, with both Liverpool and City gearing up for a competitive second phase of the season.