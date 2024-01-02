Liverpool's standout player, Mohamed Salah, recently revealed why he changed boots at half-time vs Newcastle

Liverpool‘s standout player, Mohamed Salah, recently revealed the tactical switch that sparked his impressive comeback in the game against Newcastle, where he netted a crucial brace, reported by GOAL. The Egyptian forward, who faced an early setback with a missed penalty, made a halftime change of boots that proved to be the turning point in the match.

Salah's initial penalty attempt was thwarted by Newcastle's goalkeeper, Martin Dubravka. In a surprising move during the halftime break, Salah emerged with a fresh pair of boots. The decision was based on the forward's training experience the day before, where he had used the same boots he missed the penalty with. Salah admitted that the switch was essential to clear his mind and regain focus for the second half.

In an interview with Sky Sports after the game, Salah explained, “The other ones (boots), I missed the pen with, I just trained with it (them) yesterday. It’s not superstitious because you play with many boots, but when I felt like it was going to play in my head, it was like, ok, I’ll change the boots.”

The change worked wonders as Salah not only redeemed himself with a successful penalty kick but also netted an additional goal, securing Liverpool's 4-2 victory over Newcastle. The win propelled Liverpool three points ahead of second-placed Aston Villa, further fueling talk of a potential title challenge.

Despite the triumph, Liverpool faces a challenge in the upcoming matches as Salah is set to depart for the African Cup of Nations, potentially missing eight matches. The absence includes key fixtures such as the FA Cup tie against Arsenal, a potential fourth-round tie, and the League Cup semi-final against Fulham. Salah, however, expressed confidence in his teammates, stating, “Without me, I’m sure the (Liverpool) players will manage to win the games. We have fantastic players, really good quality. They just need to play their football.”

As Liverpool prepares to navigate through Mohamed Salah's absence, the forward emphasized the team's belief in their capabilities, both in his absence and in their pursuit of the coveted Premier League title.