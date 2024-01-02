Erling Haaland, the prolific goal scorer for Manchester City, welcomed the New Year with style and glamour at a party in Dubai

Erling Haaland, the prolific goal scorer for Manchester City, welcomed the New Year with style and glamour at a party in Dubai, reported by GOAL. The celebration, hosted by former PrettyLittleThing CEO Umar Kamani, saw Haaland in the company of his girlfriend, Isabel Johansen, and the heavyweight boxing sensation, Anthony Joshua.

The Norwegian striker, known for his goal-scoring prowess, has been on the sidelines, missing Manchester City's last seven matches across various competitions due to a stress fracture in his foot. His absence was notably felt in City's recent outings, but fans eagerly await his return in the coming weeks. Haaland's last appearance for the club was against Aston Villa on December 6, marking the end of a spectacular 2023 where he played a pivotal role in securing the club's first-ever Champions League title.

In the calendar year, Haaland achieved a personal milestone by scoring an impressive 50 goals for both club and country. His contributions were instrumental in Manchester City's triumphant campaign, lifting a total of five trophies in 2023. The striker's presence at the New Year's Eve celebration in Dubai added a touch of star power to the event, aligning with his reputation as one of football's brightest talents.

While Erling Haaland's return date remains uncertain, the anticipation is high among City fans as the team prepares for their first match of 2024. Pep Guardiola's side is set to face Huddersfield in an FA Cup third-round clash on Sunday. As the football world looks forward to Haaland's comeback, the New Year's festivities in Dubai served as a glamorous start to what promises to be another thrilling year for the talented striker.