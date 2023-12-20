Manchester City's Club World Cup journey has seen the welcomed return of star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, bringing smiles to Erling Haaland

Manchester City‘s Club World Cup journey has seen the welcomed return of star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, bringing smiles to the faces of both players and fans alike, reported by GOAL. De Bruyne, who had been sidelined due to a hamstring injury suffered in the opening Premier League match against Burnley, has been gradually working his way back into training.

Erling Haaland, currently nursing a foot injury that might sideline him for the entire Club World Cup, expressed his excitement at having De Bruyne back in the fold. Despite both players being unavailable for the tournament, their presence with the squad in Saudi Arabia is a positive sign for City.

In their latest match against Urawa Red Diamonds, City secured a convincing 3-0 victory, earning them a spot in the Club World Cup final. Matheus Nunes, Mateo Kovacic, and Bernardo Silva contributed to the scoreline, setting the stage for a final showdown against Fluminense on Friday.

While the absence of Haaland and De Bruyne is felt on the pitch, the potential triumph against Fluminense would not only secure City's first Club World Cup trophy in history but also mark the 12th major trophy under the managerial reign of Pep Guardiola, who took charge in 2016.

Unfortunately, both Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne will miss the title decider, with Guardiola relying on other key players to deliver goals. De Bruyne's return to full action might have to wait until after the Club World Cup, as he is confirmed to miss the Premier League fixture against Everton on December 27. Haaland's participation in upcoming matches remains uncertain, adding a layer of anticipation for City fans.