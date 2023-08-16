Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp isn't concerned about Mohamed Salah's angry reaction after getting substituted in the opening Premier League game against Chelsea. The Reds drew 1-1 with the Blues at Stamford Bridge despite taking the lead through Luis Diaz.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the opening Premier League game, Klopp said, “I can understand because if Mo scored, it would have been a new record for goals scored in the opening game, but I didn't think about that. We needed stability, and we needed fresh legs. It was super intense for everybody.

“That's all I can say about it, and his reaction was absolutely OK. When I sub a player, and he is jumping into my arms at 1-1, and he is a striker who thinks he will score, I would be really surprised, so that's absolutely fine.”

Salah was influential in Liverpool opening the scoring as he gave a square pace to Luis Diaz in the box, who dispatched it home easily. However, the former Chelsea thought he had doubled the lead against his former club after Trent Alexander-Arnold picked him out, but he was standing in an offside position.

The headline news came when Klopp decided to take the Egyptian winger off ten minutes before the final whistle. Salah wasn't happy with the decision, as he threw his wrist tape on the Stamford Bridge turf before sitting in the dugout.

Chelsea fans were giving ironic cheers to their former player, whereas Salah exchanged a heated argument with his manager Klopp. The former Borussia Dortmund manager seemed to have ignored his starman.

Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said, “I can understand his frustration. He was electric in the first half, but Liverpool havent been in the game in the second. It is bold to bring such a young player on in Ben Doak.”