Liverpool‘s defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-final came with a triple injury blow for Jurgen Klopp's squad, adding to the manager's concerns ahead of the international break, reported by GOAL.
During the intense clash at Old Trafford, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, and Cody Gakpo all suffered injuries that forced them off the field. Nunez experienced discomfort in his hamstring, Diaz felt a strain in his groin, and Gakpo twisted his ankle. With international duty looming for the trio, Klopp expressed worry about their fitness and emphasized the demanding schedule they face.
Speaking to BBC Sport, Klopp said: “Now, the boys go on international duty. We hope they come back healthy. Lucho [Diaz] felt his groin, Darwin hamstring, Cody twisted his ankle. They play again in four or five days, it's crazy. Hopefully we will finish the season in style. He added: “The boys gave everything. Our decision making was not great. You have to accept the result. They deserve to go to the next round.”
The injuries compound Liverpool's existing roster concerns, with key players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker, Ibrahima Konate, and Joel Matip already sidelined. The absence of Nunez, Diaz, and Gakpo further strains the team's depth, especially amidst a tight Premier League title race.
Klopp will be hoping for the swift recovery of his injured stars during the international break. With Liverpool vying for the league title and only a few matches remaining in the season, the German manager understands the importance of having a fully fit squad for the crucial fixtures ahead.
What's next for Liverpool?
As the Reds enter the final stretch of the campaign, Jurgen Klopp faces the challenge of managing his squad's fitness while maintaining their competitive edge. The international break offers a brief respite, but Klopp will be eager to see his players return unscathed and ready to contribute to Liverpool's pursuit of silverware.