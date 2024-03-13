Manchester United are trying to continue their ascent to over Tottenham in the Premier League table. With a bit more luck and two wins, Erik ten Hag's team could very well squeeze into fifth by the end of two weeks. However, they are missing a player despite getting three victories out of their last five fixtures. Rasmus Holjund has been nursing an injury. But, it looks like something might be cooking before their FA Cup battle against Liverpool.
Kasper Hjulmand, known for being Denmark's manager, may have some knowledge about the injured Manchester United striker. His conversation with Erik ten Hag might have just confirmed a looming return for Rasmus Holjund for the FA Cup quarterfinals, via Nicolaj Ronstrup of Campo.
“It is clear that Rasmus will play on Sunday against Liverpool and must get through the game well. We are in contact with United. I have spoken to Erik ten Hag, and we expect that to happen. But it is clear that he has to get through the game, and there must be nothing on the other side for that to be possible,” Hjulmand unveiled about his conversation with the Manchester United manager.
Notably, Holjund suffered a muscle injury during their fixture against Fulham.They then battled it out in the Manchester derby and other Premier League matches. Their offense was left to the hands of Marcus Rashford which has fared well in the past three weeks without their other striker. But, their production and load when it comes to the point of attack will surely get better once Holjund's return.
Manchester United stays patient and gets rewarded
When it comes to Holjund, Manchester United have waited for quite some time. He finally hit his peak and notched a Premier League Player of the Month nod before getting injured. Now, they have the chance to notch the FA Cup by not rushing his injury recovery. It will not be easy as Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate will be physical with the recently recovered player. But, he will get help with Rashford and Garnacho to keep their attack alive.
Will the Reds end up at the top of the table soon?