liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp feels sympathy for Chelsea’s plight — but is also happy at the same time.

Chelsea are enduring one of the worst seasons in their club’s history as they currently languish in 12th place with 39 points from 32 games and 10 league wins all season.

Current interim manager Frank Lampard has also lost all five of his games in all competitions since taking over from the recently-sacked Graham Potter.

This is despite the fact that the Blues have been extremely active in the transfer window with 18 signings since co-owner Todd Boehly took over the club last summer.

However, that’s also been their downfall at the same time as Klopp believes big investment doesn’t always translate to success on the pitch — especially as his side have been criticized for their lack of investment this summer.

“I feel a little bit for Chelsea to be honest, because it’s not going well,” Klopp told Sky Sports (via ESPN). “I think they’re a top, top team, but on the other side it’s good to see that you cannot just bring top players together and think it works out.

“You have to build a team and that’s what the guys there underestimated and gave their coaches a nearly impossible job to do. You cannot have two dressing rooms, you cannot train on two pitches, you have to create relationships, you have to create team spirit, and that journey is why I’m a little bit happy about it.

“Chelsea will be fine in the end and they will be incredibly strong next year, but I’m using them just as an example. At the highest level, no, we cannot do it like that. And that’s what we will not do. You have to bring in the right players and build a new team. This team wrote a sensational story and now we start a new one, that’s it.”

Klopp and Liverpool are notably struggling this season as they are currently chasing a top-four finish.

They defeated Tottenham 4-3 on Sunday to move up to fifth place, but still remain seven points behind Manchester United who have a game in hand.