Frank Lampard broke the silence on his managerial return after being appointed as Chelsea’s caretaker manager until the end of the season, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano wrote in a Thursday tweet.

“I will do my best, then we will see what happens,” said Lampard. “So it won’t be my decision (long-term). I understand I will be asked a lot, I’ve got my eyes open. I’m excited as there’s lot of talent here.

“It was easy to accept this job for me; this is my club.”

Frank Lampard was appointed following the Chelsea’s dismissal of Graham Potter on Sunday, according to ESPN. Potter took up the manager role for Chelsea for seven months following three years at Brighton & Hove Albion and one year with Swansea City.

Chelsea sits at 10-9-10 after 29 games in the 2022-23 season, putting them in 11th place on the Premier League table with 39 total points. Arsenal currently sits at the top of the league with 72 total points and a record of 23-3-3.

Frank Lampard spent 13 seasons with Chelsea from 2001-2014 during his senior career, scoring 147 goals and garnering 90 assists in 429 matches played with the club, according to Football Reference. Chelsea took first place in the Premier League three times during his tenure, including a 2009-10 season that saw him finish with 22 goals and 14 assists in 36 matches.

“We are delighted to welcome Frank back to Stamford Bridge,” co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said in a statement. “Frank is a Premier League Hall of Famer and a legend at this club. As we continue our thorough and exhaustive process for a permanent head coach, we want to provide the club and our fans with a clear and stable plan for the remainder of the season.

“We want to give ourselves every chance of success and Frank has all of the characteristics and qualities we need to drive us to the finish line.”