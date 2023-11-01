Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has broken his silence following the shocking kidnapping of his father, Luis Manuel Diaz, reported by GOAL. Diaz took to social media, sharing an Instagram story that served as a rallying cry for the entire community of Barranca, Colombia, where the Diaz family hails from. The post called on neighbors, friends, and well-wishers to unite in a march, demanding the immediate release of his father, who was abducted alongside Diaz's mother, Cilenis Marulanda, while they were out shopping for watermelons.

The march, held on a poignant Tuesday afternoon, saw Barranca's streets filled with supporters, waving white balloons and chanting slogans advocating for Luis Manuel's safe return. The heartfelt appeal marks Diaz's first public statement since the distressing incident unfolded, revealing the profound impact it has had on the young footballer and his family.

The situation has drawn nationwide attention, with Colombian police intensifying their efforts to locate Luis Manuel. There have been reports suggesting the possibility of his captors smuggling him across the border into Venezuela. However, authorities, including Colombia's national police director, General William Salamanca, have cast doubts on this theory, citing the challenging Perija mountain range as a significant obstacle.

Diaz's absence from Liverpool's recent 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest was acutely felt, with teammate Diogo Jota leading a touching tribute during the match. Jota acknowledged the unimaginable circumstances Diaz is facing, emphasizing the football community's support for their fellow player during this trying time.

As the search for Luis Manuel Diaz continues, the solidarity exhibited by Diaz's community and the broader footballing world serves as a testament to the strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity. The collective hope remains steadfast: for Luis Manuel's swift and safe return to his family's embrace.