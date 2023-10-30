A significant police and military operation is underway in Colombia as authorities intensify efforts to locate Luis Diaz‘s kidnapped father, reported by GOAL. The father of Liverpool player Luis Manuel Diaz was abducted alongside his wife, Cilenis Marulanda, in their hometown of Barrancas. While Marulanda was quickly found unharmed, the search for Diaz's father continues.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro declared the mobilization of all public forces in the search operation. A reward of £40,000 ($48,500) has been offered for information leading to the safe rescue of Luis Manuel Diaz. The authorities have received information suggesting a possible movement of Diaz's father across the border into Venezuela, which would require collaboration and intervention from both Colombian and Venezuelan forces.

The Colombian army has deployed various resources and established roadblocks in the ongoing search. Meanwhile, Liverpool players expressed solidarity with their absent teammate during their Premier League match against Nottingham Forest. The team paid tribute to Diaz by holding up his shirt while celebrating their first goal. Manager Jurgen Klopp, acknowledging the challenging circumstances, praised his team's resilience and emphasized their support for Diaz and his family.

“We played in the most difficult circumstance I've ever had,” said Klopp. “After more than 1,000 games you would think you have experienced everything, but no. It's not about us, it's about ‘Lucho' and his family, and we all pray and hope that everything will be fine.”

As the search operation continues, the global football community stands in solidarity with Luis Diaz and his family, hoping for a safe and swift resolution to this distressing situation.