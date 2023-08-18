Liverpool are interested in signing Wolves superstar Mario Lemina. The Reds desperately need a midfield overhaul after missing out on Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo to Chelsea last week.

According to the reports from Foot Mercato, Liverpool are looking at the possibility of signing Lemina in this window. They see the Wolves midfielder as an ideal player to complement Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in midfield. The lack of midfield connection was visible in Liverpool's display against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on the opening Premier League weekend, where they eventually ran out of steam.

Lemina left Nice last winter to join the Premier League and sign for Wolverhampton Wanderers. Despite the poor collective performances of Wolves, the 29-year-old was the lone shining light for them. He played 19 games for Wolves last season and started 17 of them.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Liverpool have been impressed by Lemina's profile. They looked at his performance at Old Trafford on Monday, where he dominated Manchester United's midfield and should have been on the winning side. The Red Devils won the match 1-0 thanks to a winner from Raphael Varane.

The Birmingham Mail gave Lemina a rating of 7.5 out of 10. They said the newly emerged Liverpool target was cool and composed the ball. His presence allowed the attackers to have more freedom in advanced areas. Unfortunately for him, the attackers weren't as consistent as him on Monday.

Lemina has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, but he has put those rumors to bed. He wants to focus on giving his best this season at Wolverhampton Wanderers. Despite that, a departure at the end of this transfer window cannot be ruled out.