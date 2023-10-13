Micah Richards has ignited a passionate debate by suggesting that Mohamed Salah's game is primarily centered around scoring goals, with the Liverpool star currently sitting second in the Premier League's assist charts. The Egyptian superstar has earned a reputation as a prolific goal-scorer since his arrival at Liverpool in 2017, notching an impressive 192 goals in 315 appearances, making him the Premier League's top scorer during this period.

However, Salah is far from being a one-dimensional player. Operating as part of Liverpool's formidable front three has allowed him to expand his role, including creating opportunities and delivering assists. He has amassed 83 assists for Liverpool, a testament to his all-around offensive contributions.

Salah has achieved 10 or more assists in the last four Premier League seasons, showcasing his ability to score and provide goals for his teammates. When you factor in his goals and assists, the former Chelsea man boasts a goal contribution (either a goal or an assist) every 93 minutes, highlighting his versatility and impact.

Micah Richards, though, seems to have reservations about Salah's overall game. During a discussion on the Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast, Richards commented on what makes a successful front three and suggested that the Egyptian king primarily scores goals, leaving much to be desired in other aspects of his game.

Gary Lineker quickly questioned Richards' view, emphasizing Salah's significant number of assists. Richards, however, pointed out that Salah's assists are often characterized by straightforward passes or crosses rather than intricate dribbling or creating opportunities through individual brilliance.

The debate surrounding the Egyptian's playing style and contributions highlights the diversity of opinions within the football community. While Richards' perspective may be somewhat critical, it's undeniable that Mohamed Salah's influence on Liverpool extends beyond goal-scoring, as he consistently plays a pivotal role in the team's attack.