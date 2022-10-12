Mo Salah puts himself in Champions League history books with insane 6-minute hat trick vs. Rangers

Liverpool might be struggling in England, but they made a loud statement on Wednesday in the Champions League, thrashing Rangers 7-1. One of the main culprits for Jurgen Klopp’s side was none other than Mo Salah, who netted three times in just six minutes and 12 seconds. Per Opta, that’s the fastest hat trick in the history of Europe’s most prized competition.

“Mo Salah has scored a hat-trick with just six minutes and 12 seconds between his first and third goals, the quickest ever in UEFA Champions League history. Lightning.”

Absolutely breathtaking stuff from the Egyptian. His final goal was signature Salah, cutting onto his left boot and curling the ball past the Rangers keeper.

The fastest hat trick EVER in the Champions League 🍿 Mo Salah has scored a hat trick in only 5 minutes 😳pic.twitter.com/romSP1kkZH — Babble Sports FC (@BabbleSportsFC) October 12, 2022

It hasn’t been the usual dominant campaign from Salah, who is typically clinical on a weekly basis for the Reds. He’s scored just twice with three assists in the Premier League but is up to five goals in the Champions League.

The best part about his fantastic night on Wednesday is Mo Salah came on as a substitute in the 68th minute. Needless to say, it didn’t take the striker a long time to make an impact.

With the victory, Liverpool is up to nine points in Group G, three behind Napoli, who have a perfect four wins from four. At this rate, it does look like the Merseysiders will progress to the knockouts, but they really need to start finding results domestically.

After a 3-2 defeat to Arsenal last weekend, Liverpool is now in 10th spot in the EPL table and it doesn’t get any easier on Sunday with a tough clash against Erling Haaland and Manchester City.