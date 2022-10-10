Liverpool attack dealt crushing blow with brutal Luis Diaz injury update

Liverpool continues to struggle in the Premier League this term and things just went from bad to worse. Standout winger Luis Diaz, who has been one of Jurgen Klopp’s best attackers thus far, is out until 2023 with a knee injury.

Via Paul Joyce of The Times:

“Liverpool’s Luis Diaz out until after the World Cup according to reports in Colombia. No surgery required on knee injury.”

Thankfully Colombia didn’t make the cut for Qatar or else Diaz would’ve missed out on his very first World Cup, too. The 25-year-old played just 41 minutes on Sunday in a 3-2 defeat to league leaders Arsenal before exiting with an apparent knee problem. He was seen in a brace after the fixture. Diaz did assist Darwin for an equalizer in the first half, though.

The fact that he doesn’t need surgery is definitely a positive. However, his pace and creativity are crucial to this side, especially with the likes of Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah looking rather dismal up top.

Diaz already has three goals and two assists in eight appearances in 2022-23, also scoring once in the Champions League. Klopp will surely give Roberto Firmino more minutes now in the final third after his impressive start. The Brazilian is firing on all cylinders, netting six times and laying on another three. Firmino is coming into form at the perfect time, with the World Cup quickly approaching as he looks to solidify a starting spot for Brazil.

To make matters worse for Liverpool, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was also forced off due to injury. The Merseysiders are currently 10th in the EPL table.