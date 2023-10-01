Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, is reportedly setting his sights on Dutch sensation Donyell Malen, currently plying his trade at Borussia Dortmund, as he seeks to bolster his options on the right flank. Amid persistent rumors linking Mohamed Salah with a potential departure from Anfield, Klopp is keen to secure a dynamic replacement.

This summer, Klopp executed a significant midfield overhaul, allowing veterans like James Milner and Jordan Henderson to depart. The move created space for new talent, resulting in the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, and Wataru Endo. These acquisitions injected fresh energy into the Liverpool squad.

However, particular areas, most notably central defense, remained unaddressed despite this transformation. With that in mind, Klopp is reportedly urging Liverpool's hierarchy to bring in another right-winger to provide depth behind Salah, and Donyell Malen is his favored choice. Malen, known for his versatility across the frontline, has caught Klopp's eye as the ideal candidate to bolster Liverpool's attacking ranks. The Dutch forward notched nine goals in 26 Bundesliga appearances last season and has continued his impressive form this season, finding the net three times in six outings.

To secure Malen's services, Liverpool must meet Dortmund's demands, with reports suggesting a fee of at least £52m. Such an investment could pay dividends for Klopp, allowing him to rotate his attacking options more effectively and alleviate the burden on Salah. While Klopp vehemently stated that Salah was not for sale during the summer transfer window, the looming prospect of a £200m bid from a Saudi Arabian club in 2024 could test Liverpool's resolve. Securing Malen sooner rather than later could provide the Reds with a crucial contingency plan should they decide to part ways with the Egyptian winger.

As the transfer market evolves, Liverpool fans eagerly await Klopp's next move, with Donyell Malen emerging as a potential solution to the ever-present problem of squad depth and continuity at Anfield.