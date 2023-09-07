Liverpool‘s star forward, Mohamed Salah, has decided to remain with the Premier League club, turning down a record-breaking offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, reported by GOAL. Salah got the offer at the end of the summer, but remained committed to the Reds.

Speculation had been rife about Salah's future at Liverpool, mainly due to the persistent interest from Al-Ittihad. However, according to reports from Foot Mercato, the Egyptian forward has opted to stay in the Premier League for the upcoming season. Al-Ittihad made an astonishing world-record bid of £215 million ($269 million) for Salah, which undoubtedly caught the attention of Liverpool's hierarchy.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The rejection of this lucrative offer is a significant development, considering the hefty sums that have enticed other top players to join the Saudi Pro League this summer. High-profile footballers like Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kanté, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino have all made moves to Saudi Arabia during this transfer window.

Salah's decision to remain at Liverpool is a blow to the ambitions of the state-owned Saudi Pro League project, particularly since he would have been the jewel in Al-Ittihad's crown. The club, which currently holds the league championship, will now have to search for alternative attacking talent before the transfer window closes on September 7.

Despite the tempting financial offer, Mohamed Salah's long-standing association with Liverpool and the successes he has achieved with the club appear to have swayed his decision. If Liverpool can mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title, as predicted by Virgil van Dijk, Salah's choice to stay will undoubtedly be celebrated by the club's supporters.