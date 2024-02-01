Liverpool star Mohamed Salah returns to the training ground after leaving Egypt's camp at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Liverpool fans have reason to cheer as Mohamed Salah‘s road to recovery looks promising, with the Egyptian star returning to the training ground after leaving Egypt's camp at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), reported by GOAL.

Salah's decision to exit AFCON early to focus on rehab drew criticism, especially from his home nation. However, with Egypt now eliminated from the tournament after a surprising penalty shootout loss to DR Congo in the round of 16, Salah's attention is back on Liverpool.

The forward's return to the training field suggests positive progress in his recovery. This news comes as a significant boost for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who is eyeing an unprecedented quadruple in his final season at the club. The prospect of a ‘last dance' with Klopp seems to have inspired the Reds players, with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota stepping up admirably in Salah's absence.

As Liverpool continues its pursuit of four trophies, Salah's imminent return adds firepower to an already formidable frontline. The Egyptian King's presence is anticipated to reinforce Liverpool's attacking prowess and contribute to their bid for silverware.

With Egypt's AFCON journey concluded, Salah is free from international commitments, aligning well with Klopp's hopes for an early comeback. Liverpool faces Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on February, and signs point to Salah's availability for this crucial clash.

As Mohamed Salah readies himself for a return, Liverpool supporters await the opportunity to witness their star player back in action, potentially making a significant impact on the team's quest for glory across multiple competitions.