Mohamed Salah, Liverpool‘s star forward, is facing scrutiny after his untimely return from the Africa Cup of Nations due to injury, and Egypt legend Mido has joined the chorus of criticism, reported by GOAL. Salah suffered a hamstring injury during Egypt's match against Ghana, prompting his premature exit from the game before halftime. Recognizing the severity of the injury, the decision was made to send Salah back to Liverpool for further treatment.

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool's manager, defended the decision by asserting that Mo Salah would receive the “proper treatment” at Anfield. However, this explanation did not appease Mido, known for his outspoken nature. In response to Salah's social media posts revealing light exercises at Liverpool's training base, Mido humorously commented in a social media post, “Oh, these exercises are so dirty and rigid, it is difficult to do them except in Liverpool.”

Critics have raised questions about Salah's choice to leave the Egypt camp rather than working on his fitness in the Ivory Coast, potentially allowing him to rejoin the tournament later. Klopp's assurance of providing the best medical care at Anfield has ignited a debate among football pundits.

As discussions unfold, Egypt is preparing to face DR Congo in the AFCON last-16. Liverpool has indicated that Salah could rejoin the Pharaohs for the final if they make it and he proves his fitness. This situation adds an element of anticipation and uncertainty to Salah's immediate future, both at the continental and club levels.

The dynamic between Mohamed Salah, Klopp, and the Egyptian national team introduces a layer of complexity, creating speculation about Salah's availability and the implications for Liverpool's upcoming fixtures. The unfolding narrative keeps fans on edge as they await further developments in Salah's injury and potential return to competitive action.