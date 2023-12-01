Newcastle is considering a shock move for AS Roma striker Romelu Lukaku, who has been in impressive form for the Italian side

Newcastle is considering a shock move for AS Roma striker Romelu Lukaku, who has been in impressive form for the Italian side under manager Jose Mourinho, reported by GOAL. The Magpies, eager to strengthen their attacking options for the upcoming season, are prepared to make a significant financial commitment to secure the services of the former Chelsea and Manchester United player.

Lukaku's resurgence in Serie A has seen him score nine goals in just 15 appearances this season, catching the attention of Newcastle's scouting team. The club views Lukaku as an ideal addition to provide competition for their in-form forwards, Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson.

However, Lukaku, despite having a successful past in the Premier League with West Brom, Everton, and Manchester United, reportedly has reservations about returning to England. The 30-year-old, who rejoined Chelsea in 2021 for a record £97.5 million, struggled to rediscover his peak form in the Premier League and was subsequently loaned out after scoring only 15 times in 44 appearances. While Roma is eager to secure Lukaku on a permanent basis, the player seems content to continue his tenure in the Italian capital.

Chelsea may consider an offer of around £35 million for Lukaku next summer, a significant drop from their initial investment. However, as a Premier League rival, Newcastle could face demands for a higher bid in their pursuit of the Belgian striker.

The outcome of this potential transfer is likely to depend on Romelu Lukaku's performance for Roma in the remainder of the campaign. If he continues to impress, the competition for his signature may intensify, especially if a new manager, such as Antonio Conte, takes charge at Roma next summer. Lukaku might also need to consider adjusting his £325,000-a-week wages if he intends to prolong his stay in Italy.