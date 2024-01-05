Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has openly discussed Mohamed Salah's upcoming participation in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has openly discussed Mohamed Salah‘s upcoming participation in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), shedding light on his honest sentiments and desires for Salah's journey in the tournament, reported by GOAL. Salah, currently on international duty, is preparing to represent Egypt in the AFCON, potentially sidelining him for significant Liverpool fixtures, including a pivotal FA Cup clash against Arsenal.

Egypt's AFCON campaign is set to commence on January 14 against Mozambique in the Ivory Coast. Salah's involvement in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations could see him miss up to eight Liverpool games, impacting the team's pursuit of titles on multiple fronts. Klopp expressed his candid sentiments about Salah and Wataru Endo participating in AFCON and the Asian Cup, respectively, stating, “I said if I wish them good luck, it would be a lie. Hopefully, they are out in the group stages, but it’s not likely possible. Good luck, and hopefully, they can come back healthy.”

Klopp acknowledged the challenge posed by Salah's absence and the need to reshape the squad before facing Arsenal in the FA Cup. However, he remained cautious about revealing specific details regarding replacements and alterations in strategy. Klopp highlighted the versatility of players like Harvey Elliott and various defensive options but acknowledged that replicating Salah's impact is not straightforward.

While acknowledging the significance of Salah's contributions, Klopp emphasized finding ways to navigate through the challenges, stating, “Do we want to play without Mo? No. But we will find a way, but of course, we play Arsenal, and we can lose with Mo Salah, but at the moment, we have a chance to win the game, so we think about that.”

If Liverpool advances against Arsenal in the FA Cup, Salah's absence will extend to the fourth-round date on January 27. Jurgen Klopp would also miss Salah's services in fixtures against Chelsea and Arsenal in early February if Egypt progresses deep into the tournament. Salah aims to make amends for Egypt's previous AFCON loss and propel his team to the summit clash scheduled for February 11.