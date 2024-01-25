Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has come to the defense of Mohamed Salah, assuring that the club is fully supportive of the Egyptian forward

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has come to the defense of Mohamed Salah, assuring that the club is fully supportive of the Egyptian forward and would allow him to participate in the AFCON final if fit, reported by GOAL. Salah, a key figure for both Liverpool and Egypt, had to exit a 2-2 draw against Ghana due to a hamstring issue, leading to his return to England for treatment.

The 31-year-old is currently undergoing assessment and rehabilitation at Anfield, with Liverpool open to sending him back to the Ivory Coast should Egypt progress to the AFCON final. Klopp emphasized the shared interest of both Liverpool and Egypt in ensuring Mo Salah's fitness. In an interview with beIN SPORTS, Klopp stated, “We bring him here not because we want to take him away from Egypt but just to offer the best medical treatment. If Salah is fit and Egypt go to the final, it was always clear, he goes back, 100%. Mo wants that, we want that.”

Salah faced criticism for leaving the Egypt camp during a crucial phase of the tournament, but Jurgen Klopp dismissed any questions about Salah's loyalty, describing him as “definitely the most loyal Egyptian I've met in my life.” The focus is on ensuring Salah's recovery and providing him with the best possible medical care.

While Salah's participation in the AFCON final seems uncertain, Liverpool is gearing up for domestic success. After a 1-1 draw with Fulham in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, the Reds are set for a Wembley showdown against Chelsea on February 25. Liverpool aims to secure more medals at the domestic level as they navigate their way through the competition.