Liverpool's pursuit of Rodrygo Goes has ignited fresh speculation regarding the Brazilian winger's future at Real Madrid. With the looming possibility of Mohamed Salah's departure to Saudi Arabia, Liverpool's boardroom views Rodrygo as the perfect addition to improve their attacking potential.

Real Madrid, acutely aware of Vinicius Junior's non-negotiable status and the potential arrival of Kylian Mbappé, is open to considering offers for Rodrygo. However, they've set a high bar, indicating a willingness to engage in negotiations only if the offers surpass the 100 million euro mark, as reported by Todo Fichajes.

Rodrygo's journey at Real Madrid, while punctuated by flashes of brilliance, has been marred by inconsistency, particularly this season. The emergence of competitors like Brahim Díaz, despite fewer minutes on the field, poses a challenge to Rodrygo's position in the starting lineup. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has established a system without wingers with Jude Bellingham given all the responsibility of creating chances and scoring goals.

Liverpool's pursuit of Rodrygo, though ambitious, may face hurdles due to Real Madrid's resolute stance on the transfer. Real Madrid appears adamant about parting ways with Rodrygo only in the face of an exceptional offer, which may become more pronounced if Mohamed Salah indeed departs in January. This situation could potentially complicate the feasibility of the transfer.

Nevertheless, Liverpool's interest in Rodrygo remains firm, given the Brazilian winger's youth and technical prowess. Whether this ambitious transfer will come to fruition remains uncertain. Still, the ongoing saga surrounding Rodrygo Goes' potential move to Liverpool promises to captivate football fans as they await developments in this intriguing plot.